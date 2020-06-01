MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that the Minnesota National Guard will be scaling back its operations in the Twin Cities.
Inside the State Capitol is where some of the 7,000 members of the National Guard have been sleeping and staying during this operation. The hallways that are so often the spot where state leaders are walking back and forth, are now home to the guardsmen and women.
Lining the hallways are cots, personal items — water bottles, backpacks and snacks.
On Saturday, the Minnesota National Guard was fully mobilized with thousands of soldiers clearing Twin Cities streets with tear gas and rubber bullets just minutes after curfew. The escalation of their presence on Saturday and Sunday are widely being credited with controlling the violence. The result was many more arrests and much less looting and arson.
RELATED: Historic Number Of Nat’l Guard Soldiers Activated Across U.S. For Protests, COVID-19
But the guard wants to make it clear they are not leaving altogether — just supporting personnel will be leaving.
“What we had on the ground last night will be in Minneapolis and St. Paul guaranteed, that is what I told the governor,” said Major General Jon Jensen.
For strategic reasons, the National Guard was not specific about the numbers that will still be here, and numbers that will be allowed to go home.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said early Monday that 481 people were taken into custody — with 276 arrests last night into this morning.
RELATED: More Than 480 Arrested Over The Weekend Amid Minnesota’s Aggressive Response To Protests, Unrest
You must log in to post a comment.