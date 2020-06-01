George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Brian Cornell, George Floyd, Target


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After damage and looting prompted the company to close dozens of locations across Minnesota last week, Target CEO Brian Cornell says the company will be providing support for both its team members and the community.

On Thursday, Target shut down 24 stores around the Twin Cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The previous day, protests at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct devolved into rioting, fires and looting. Among the places significantly damaged was the Target across the street from the precinct on Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.

Over the weekend, Cornell delivered a message to Target’s team and guests, announcing the team’s commitment to the following four areas:

  • Providing immediate first aid, food and basic essentials to the community
  • Support for team members at closed stores
  • Committing to rebuilding and reopening the Lake Street Target store, as well as any other impacted Target stores
  • Engagement with community leaders to support local families as the community heals

Cornell says team members impacted by store closures will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours. Employees will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations.

“As noted in Brian’s letter, we are committed to rebuilding the Lake Street store and in the meantime are providing first aid equipment and medicine, bottled water, baby formula, diapers and other essentials to help ensure that no one within the areas of heaviest damage and demonstration is cut off from needed supplies. Yesterday teams worked to board up the Lake Street building until we can properly assess the damage and determine the safest way to begin the rebuild,” a Target representative said on Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments