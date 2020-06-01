George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Donald Trump, George Floyd


WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — President Donald Trump is telling the nation’s governors that most of them are “weak” and calling for tougher crackdowns on violence as protests rage across the nation.

Trump is speaking to governors on a video teleconference with law enforcement and national security officials.

He’s telling them they “have to get much tougher” amid nationwide protests and criticizing their responses, saying: “Most of you are weak.”

And he’s chastising them for failing to use the National Guard more aggressively, saying they’re making themselves “look like fools.”

Attorney General Bill Barr is also on the call and telling governors they have to “dominate” the streets and control, not react to crowds. He’s calling on them to “go after troublemakers” and use “adequate force.”

The protests began in Minneapolis last week following the death of George Floyd in police custody. Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer seen in cellphone video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments