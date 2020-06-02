MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two adult men have been charged after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a Dakota County Government building in Apple Valley last Friday.
The United States Attorney’s Office issued a federal criminal complaint against 24-year-old Garrett Patrick Ziegler of Long Lake, and 32-year-old Fornandous Cortez Henderson of Savage. Both have been charged with one count of arson and one count of unregistered destructive devices.
Ziegler and Henderson made their initial appearance in court Tuesday, where a judge ordered them to remain in custody pending a formal detention hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint, the Apple Valley Police Department responded in the early morning hours of May 29, to a fire alarm at the Dakota County Western Service Center.
Upon arrival, officers observed broken windows, smoke, and flames coming from the west side of the building where the judges’ chambers and clerks’ offices are located, the complaint says. Located on the scene, officers found items consistent with those used in Molotov cocktails, which included broken glass jars and liquor bottles, push pins, intact glass jars containing ignitable liquid and a charred red bandana.
The complaint also states that officers found a set of car keys in the grass near the building, which belonged to a Ford Fiesta. Officers later executed a search warrant on the vehicle, which was registered to Ziegler and recovered several items including:
- Liquor bottles
- Store receipt dated May 28, 2020 for three bandanas
- Partially full and empty boxes of push pins
- Empty cardboard box for 12 Ball brand mason jars
- Empty Kingsford brand lighter fluid bottle
- Isopropyl alcohol bottles
- Plastic jar containing a clear unidentified liquid and T-pins
- Store receipt dated May 27, 2020 for nail polish remover.
Officers later located Ziegler and Henderson on a road near the building and they were taken into custody.
