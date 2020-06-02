Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota breached 25,000 and 10 more deaths were reported. Salons and barbershops have also reopened with restrictions in place to help stop the spread of the virus. Read the latest headlines below.
- 7 a.m.: As President Trump pushes for an end to restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, his administration continues to cite the pandemic to justify an unprecedented policy that has sealed the country’s borders to most migrants, including some seeking refuge and unaccompanied children.
- 6 a.m.: POLL: By about two to one, Americans worry the reopening is going to make the outbreak worse, rather than have no effect.
- Yesterday: Virus-proofing sports facilities remain a big challenge.
