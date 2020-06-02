Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One day after confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota surpassed 25,000, state health officials say there are 310 more cases to add to the tally Tuesday, as well as 22 more deaths.
The additional cases bring the state’s total number to 25,508. Of that number, 20,381 patients have recovered and no longer need isolation.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
The state’s death toll now rests at 1,072. Of the additional 22 deaths, 11 were residents of long-term care facilities, which have been hard hit by the pandemic. One was a resident of a group home or residential behavioral health facility.
As far as hospitalizations, 537 are currently needing treatment with 248 in intensive care beds.
RELATED: Latest COVID-19 Headlines
Since the start of the outbreak in March, 258,747 people in Minnesota have been tested for COVID-19. Since Monday, 3,155 have been tested, which is a sharp drop in testing numbers. The MDH Public Health Lab temporarily closed over the weekend due to unrest in St. Paul due to George Floyd’s death.
The state’s goal is to be able to process 20,000 tests a day, which is enough for any resident showing symptoms to get tested.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.