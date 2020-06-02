MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna, is sharing what his death means for their little girl.
“If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore,” Washington said.
She fought through tears during a news conference in Minneapolis Tuesday. She says Floyd loved their daughter, and still provided for them after he moved from Texas to Minnesota.
Gianna told CBS News that she has only happy memories of her dad.
“I remember when he used to take me outside … and then I used to get on his back and he used to carry me on his back all the time,” Gianna said. “It was super fun.”
Giana consoled her mom during the interview. Washington say their hearts are broken.
Here attorneys say they won’t stop until justice is served.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with Gianna’s future.
