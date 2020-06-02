MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of a Lake Street business who was arrested after a man was shot and killed last Wednesday amid protests and rioting near the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct has been released from custody.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said they came to a decision to defer charges pending further investigation.
The victim was 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. of Minneapolis. He died after being shot as protests broke out near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue.
The medical examiner says Horton died of shotgun wounds to the chest and upper extremities.
Authorities arrested the owner of a nearby business.
Hector Henandez captured the unrest as it unfolded in front of his restaurant.
“I start to see like thousands of people running around. Next thing you know we have probably 100 people banging on the windows throwing rocks,” Hernandez said.
Somewhere in the chaos, shots rang out. Abi Baires and her employees heard the unmistakable sound.
“That was like what’s happening. All of a sudden a man is running over here and he just collapsed right there in the corner,” Baires said.
People watched as officers started CPR on the seemingly lifeless man.
