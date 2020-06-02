MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old St. Paul man faces eight criminal counts including second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers during protests against the death of George Floyd.

The attempted incident hours after curfew went into effect in the city. There have been curfews in Minneapolis since Friday night, the day after police withdrew from the MPD’s 3rd Precinct and was subsequently set on fire, as other businesses in the area also went up in flames.

There was a protest near Lake Street and 15th Avenue South that night, and while the complaint says this protest was to that point peaceful, throughout the civil unrest in the Twin Cities the prior week, officers have had rocks and bottles of bodily fluids thrown at them, and shots fired at them.

Police were wearing full uniforms with SWAT gear when they showed up on the scene. While police worked to break up the crowds, officers found a group of people in the northeast corner of a parking lot.

Police say as some of them ran away, one of them started walking toward officers and crouched down. They believed he was picking up a rock and fired a 40-mm marking round, after which they saw three or four gunshot muzzle flashes from his chest. He ran behind a truck, the charges state.

Officers located him on the ground and said he attempted to get up, resisting apprehension. After an officer was able to gain control of the man, he observed an AK-47 style Mini Draco Style pistol nearby.

Upon being arrested, he was identified as Jaleel Stallings, who after asking whether anyone had been killed in the incident and being told no, said he wanted to speak to a lawyer.

Two other people who were hiding near the truck and told police they were there to protect their Lake Street businesses have also been taken into custody.

Stallings has been charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault against a peace officer, two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and two additional counts of riot and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety.

According to the complaint filed against now-fired MPD officer Derek Chauvin, Floyd was killed while being arrested at Cup Foods on 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue Monday, May 25. Police had been summoned there when Floyd allegedly tried to use a counterfeit $20 bill. The complaint says Chauvin held his knee down on Floyd’s neck for longer than eight minutes.