MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minnesota labor organizations are calling for Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Officers Federation, to step down in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
Education Minnesota says Kroll is “unfit to lead in the modern labor movement.”
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, AFSCME and the AFL-CIO also called for him to resign.
Kroll has said he’s fighting to help the officers involved in Floyd’s death get their jobs back because they were fired without due process.
WCCO-TV anchor/reporter Liz Collin is married to Bob Kroll. To avoid any potential conflict of interest, Collin has not reported on Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Police union issues for at least two-and-a-half years.
