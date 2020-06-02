



— The evening storm that poured across the Twin Cities Tuesday night didn’t stop people from paying their respects to George Floyd, and to protect what’s being called a sacred spot in Minneapolis.

A dark cloud has loomed across the city for days, with thunderous chants ringing out ever since Floyd was killed. Grieving that loss in a peaceful manner is the norm at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where that deadly arrest occurred. Community activist Tracy Pollard says what happened in the video was crystal clear.

“America’s seen that video. However you twist and try to turn it, it was clear-cut murder,” Pollard said. “We are not filled with rage. We are filled with righteousness.

Minneapolis resident Victor Jappah told WCCO why he came to the site with his family Tuesday.

“It had me very disturbed, and that’s why I brought my kids. it’s sad, it’s really sad,” Jappah said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also visited the site Tuesday.

“The ground we’re standing on right now is sacred ground, and the community has established that,” Frey said.

And they have protected it by rushing in tarps to cover the ever-growing memorial before a downpour had a chance to wash it away. It’s partly why Pollard wants something permanent.

“Flowers … those things perish. So one of the things that I’m gonna go to the city and ask is that we make this a roundabout with a memorial, a lifetime memorial for George Floyd, because you know what, he’s deserving of it,” Pollard said.

Frey is open to their ideas.

“I’m not gonna be the one that’s going to dictate how exactly this space is made up for the future. I think we got to listen to people,” Frey said.

WCCO reached out to the Minnesota Historical Society Tuesday. After Prince’s death, with the storms coming around Paisley Park in Chanhassen, the organization helped preserve the memorial that was at that location. MHS officials told WCCO they are working with community members for the preservation effort.

