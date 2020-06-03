



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota counted 372 more cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths.

Data updated Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health show that the state’s coronavirus death toll has hit 1,086. Of the newly reported fatalities, 10 were residents of long-term care facilities, which have been hard hit by the pandemic.

Some 537 patients are currently battling the disease in Minnesota hospitals, with 254 in intensive care beds — up six from Tuesday.

Since the outbreak began nearly three months ago, 25,870 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19. The majority of those infected — 21,169 — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.

While testing dropped in recent days due to unrest in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd, testing is again on the rise. On Tuesday, more than 7,000 tests were processed.

Meanwhile, there’s been concern over an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to large daily protests in the Twin Cities, some of which have attracted thousands of people.

On Monday, the state loosened restrictions on salons and restaurants. Salons were able to reopen at reduced capacity and restaurants were allowed to serve diners at outside tables.

For most who contract COVID-19, symptoms are mild, such as a fever and cough. However, for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, the disease can be deadly.

