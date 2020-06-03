MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What was once a cornerstore is now a cornerstone in American history, Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue and 38th Street. It’s the place where George Floyd died, it’s the place where his memory lives.
George’s son Quincy Mason arrived to the scene of his death Wednesday, he took a knee in honor of his father while surrounded by press from as far as Australia.
Ben Crump, famed Civil Rights Attorney is representing George’s family. He announced to a crowd Wednesday, “I introduce the world to Quincy Mason, George Floyd’s son.”
He quietly addressed the crowd.
“Trying to get justice for my father. No man or woman should be without their fathers — and we want justice for what’s going on right now,” Mason said.
Ben Crump called the loss of George critical but all too common listing a name of victims who’ve died in the hands of police, including Jamar Clark and Philando Castile.
It’s a list he hopes ends here.
“Let’s take a breath for justice, to heal our country and most importantly let’s take a breath for George Floyd,” Crump said.
The family says they are very thankful for the support and love they’ve received in George’s name.
