MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hackers gained access Tuesday to the Minnesota Senate server, the latest breach of state websites in recent days.
In an email to state senators and staff, Secretary of Senate Cal Ludeman wrote that hackers accessed the Senate server “for several minutes,” prompting the IT staff to bring the server down as a precaution.
Accessed in the hack was a password file, which contained such information as the password to the Senate Wifi. The Wifi system has since been brought down and the password reset.
The password file did not contain Senate or staff email or login passwords, Ludeman wrote. He added that the passwords to the password file have been rest, along with those to the main database.
Ten state agency websites have been attacked by the same hacker group in recent days, Ludeman said. One of those hacked was the governor’s office.
It’s unclear if the hacks are related to the unrest in the Twin Cities last week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
