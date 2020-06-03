MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After being shut down for days while Minneapolis and St. Paul protests escalated, at some times spilling over into riots and violence, Metro Transit says they’re ready to resume service.
Metro Transit was last in service at 4 p.m. last Thursday.
“Words cannot capture the pain caused by George Floyd’s horrific and senseless death. The destruction of community resources and local businesses added to that pain,” general manager Wes Kooistra said. “Transit is a lifeline for many people in our region. We did not make the decision to suspend service lightly.”
Kooistra said that bus and Northstar commuter rail service is scheduled to resume at 4 a.m. Wednesday, with the Blue and Green light-rail lines returning at 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Because Gov. Walz has declared a 10 p.m. curfew on Wednesday and Thursday, buses will continue to operate until 11 p.m., to help those traveling to and from work.
Kooistra said that the closures were in “response to the past several days was focused on protecting the safety of our customers and our employees.”
Though service will resume, it will continue to operate at the reduced levels in place for to the COVID-19 pandemic.
