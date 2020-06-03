George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A little over a week after the death of George Floyd, organizations in Minneapolis have increasingly proposed ending their relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Minneapolis Parks Board will add their name to the growing list – which includes Minneapolis Public Schools and the University of Minnesota – and will discuss their association with the MPD at Wednesday night’s meeting.

RELATED: Minneapolis Public Schools Terminates Contract With Police After George Floyd’s Death

One of the resolutions calls for the end of MPD staffing at park-sanctioned events. If passed, the board will cease their relationship and create a plan for alternate safety by Aug. 1.

The second part of the resolution directs the park police chief to place a moratorium on supporting MPD calls for backup in non-violent incidents. This moratorium lasts through Jan. 31, 2021.

The board will also discuss redesigning park police uniforms, as their black slacks and light blue shirts look strikingly similar to MPD uniforms.

Additionally, the Legislative and Intergovernmental Committee will also call on the Minnesota Legislature to repeal the Stanek Law. The law, which was passed in 1999, restricts local governments from establishing residency requirements for police. Currently, only 8% of Minneapolis police live in the city.

Minneapolis Park Police currently employ 35 officers.

The park board meeting begins at 5 p.m. and will be streamed online.

