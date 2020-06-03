MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say one man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting Wednesday night in the Phillips community.
Officers were called to the intersection of 14th Avenue South and 24th Street East just before 8 p.m. after the ShotSpotter system detected gunfire. They arrived to find a man in his 20s with grave injuries, who later died at Hennepin Healthcare.
An older man was found a short distance away with injuries described as non-life threatening.
Investigators say some sort of dispute led to the shooting, but the suspects fled before officers arrived.
Minnesota National Guard members, who are still activated in the Twin Cities in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and subsequent unrest, assisted officers at the scene.
No one is in custody as of last Wednesday night.
