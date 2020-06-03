MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis says riots in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death caused at least $55 million in destruction so far.
Vandals damaged or set fire to at least 220 buildings — but that number is expected to go up.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will ask for state and federal aid to help rebuild. Until that happens, community members are pitching in to support Minneapolis neighborhoods.
More than $1 million has been raised to help businesses in north Minneapolis. The West Broadway Business and Area Coalition says it will announce how they plan to use the money in the coming weeks. Click here to donate.
