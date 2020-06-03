George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests, riots and George Floyd death investigation.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Essential Supply Drive, Twin Cities, YMCA


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — YMCA is holding essential supply drives at locations across the Twin Cities to support its community.

Officials say if you need help with basic necessities, you can visit your closest ‘Y’ and they will help get you what you need.

If you are able to donate, YMCA staff ask that you drop items off at a location near you. Here’s a list of basic necessities needed:

  • Diapers/Wipes
  • Baby Food/Formula
  • First Aid Supplies
  • Feminine Hygiene Supplies
  • Essential Toiletries
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Non-Perishable Food
  • Paper Towels
  • Toilet Paper
  • Face Masks
  • Dish Soap
  • Ziplock Bags
  • Tissue

For a list of YMCA’s that are drop off and distribution sites click here.

Comments