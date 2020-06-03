Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — YMCA is holding essential supply drives at locations across the Twin Cities to support its community.
Officials say if you need help with basic necessities, you can visit your closest ‘Y’ and they will help get you what you need.
If you are able to donate, YMCA staff ask that you drop items off at a location near you. Here’s a list of basic necessities needed:
- Diapers/Wipes
- Baby Food/Formula
- First Aid Supplies
- Feminine Hygiene Supplies
- Essential Toiletries
- Laundry Detergent
- Non-Perishable Food
- Paper Towels
- Toilet Paper
- Face Masks
- Dish Soap
- Ziplock Bags
- Tissue
For a list of YMCA’s that are drop off and distribution sites click here.
