



Supporters remain at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to mark the spot of the deadly arrest, including Floyd family friend Stephen Jackson.

“I know you heard about the news. That’s a start. We’re not satisfied, but definitely happy with the news, but not satisfied,” Jackson said.

People praying, crying, leaving flowers, taking photos, reflecting. For many, the charges are another step towards justice — but it’s clear this is still the beginning. Attorney Chris Stewart, who is representing Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter Gianna, was at the memorial Wednesday.

“We have to realize that to get justice in this case, it took the world to shake,” Stewart said.

Just after authorities announced charges, there were calls for more to be done, including from Floyd family attorney Ben Crump.

“We cannot celebrate because an arrest is not a conviction, and we want justice,” Crump said.

Floyd’s close friend Milton Carney was also on hand.

“I stand right here again where my brother was killed, and I asked y’all again to please speak, please push, please do whatever need to be done so somebody can take accountability for what happened to my brother,” Carney said.

For many, like Minneapolis residents Jeff Alexander and Dunia Tesfaye, justice means convictions, and true equality.

“As long as there’s no justice, there’s not going to be any peace,” Alexander said.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have peace of mind until there’s actually equality that’s enacted in the United States,” Tesfaye said.

Floyd’s daughter Gianna may not understand the scope of the calls for justice, but she does know her father is never coming home. Attorney Justin Miller is representing her.

“Mentally, she is going to be messed up forever. Forever. I mean, and I don’t think people really fully grasp that,” Miller said.

She also knows, as seen in a video posted by Jackson to Instagram, that her dad is already a force for change.

“I don’t want her to think nothing else. Her dad is changing the world. And when you hear the name ‘George Floyd’ that’s going to be the name of change,” Jackson said.

Miller and Washington say a civil suit is in the works.

There is a private memorial for Floyd’s family Thursday at North Central University in Minneapolis. Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.