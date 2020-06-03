



— Minnesota Vikings linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr say answers are needed by the NFL on how exactly it will react in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

On Tuesday, both linebackers took to Twitter, criticizing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s statement in response to George Floyd’s death. In the statement, Goodell said “there remains an urgent need for action” and that the league is “committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues.”

According to Kendricks and Barr, the NFL statement “said nothing.”

.@NFL what actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform? Your statement said nothing. Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. And we know what silence means. pic.twitter.com/EOqzDjW1an — Eric Kendricks (@EricKendricks54) June 2, 2020

“What actual steps are you taking to support the fight for justice and system reform?” They said. “Your league is built on black athletes. Vague answers do nothing. Let the players know what you’re ACTUALLY doing. We know what silence means.”

RELATED: Latest news on unrest following George Floyd’s death.

Both say the Vikings, on the other hand, have opened a dialogue with players and “we’re all working towards solutions with the team.” They say the team doesn’t want to just donate, the team wants to get out into the community and facilitate change.

“But we want answers at the league level. That’s where change can happen, and we’ve seen none. Because right now, it seems like nothing. And nothing is unacceptable,” they said. “You can’t bring in people to teach us how we should interact with police but not work towards changing the behavior of the police themselves.”

Both end their Twitter threads by saying “silence will not make this go away.”