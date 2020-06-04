Comments
The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke Thursday at a memorial service for Floyd in Minneapolis, the first of six services for Floyd in three cities.
Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring the African American man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. The officer stayed there even after Floyd stopped moving.
If you have a message of support or condolences you’d like to share with the Floyd family, please send them here.
