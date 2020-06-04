



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday reported there are now 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 29 more deaths.

The additional deaths bring the state’s death toll to 1,115. Twenty of the 29 additional deaths involve someone in a long-term care (LTC) living situation. A majority of the deaths have been occurring in LTC facilities (896), which have been hard hit during the pandemic.

The state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 26,273. Of that number, nearly 21,500 have recovered and do not need isolation.

Gov. Tim Walz says the now-expired stay-at-home order has given the state time to prep its health care system for a potential surge in cases.

Right now, there are 512 being hospitalized with 244 needing intensive care units — down 10 from Wednesday. Over 3,000 have been hospitalized since the outbreak began in the state.

With the exception of the weekend when MDH closed its lab due to unrest in Twin Cities, testing has been ramping up in the state over the last month. External laboratories, which provide a majority of the completed tests, continued testing throughout the weekend. Nearly 10,000 tests were done since Wednesday.

There has been concern over an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to large daily protests in the Twin Cities, some of which have attracted thousands of people. MDH has urged those who attended protests, vigils and cleanup events to get tested for the virus.

The update comes as salons, barbershops and outside dining at restaurants begin reopening in the state — all with safety restrictions due to the pandemic.

