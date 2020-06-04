Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:35 a.m.: Some taxpayers are still waiting for their coronavirus stimulus check.
- Wednesday: Large protests across the nation over George Floyd’s death spark fears of new COVID-19 surges.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.