MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) announced Thursday a new way for customers to renew their driver’s license.
DVS says Minnesotans can now renew their standard driver’s license or ID card online.
The agency notes that this option is only available if customers have no name, address, signature or licensure number change.
If you are upgrading to a REAL ID or an enhanced driver’ license you will still need to visit an open deputy registrar or driver’s license agent office. To learn more click here.
