MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is holding an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the future of the city’s police department.
The council will get an update on the Minnesota Department of Civil Rights’ investigation into MPD, and will vote on a court order demanding immediate changes.
Council President Lisa Bender and member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted Thursday that they plan to dismantle the police department.
Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k
— Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020
The city’s school district, the University of Minnesota and other agencies, organizations and businesses have severed ties with the department in the past 10 days since 46-year-old George Floyd died while being arrested by four now-former officers. All face criminal charges, and all are in custody.
