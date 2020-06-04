Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sherburne County say a 29-year-old woman was killed and her child was injured after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Clear Lake.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on U.S Highway 10.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, identified as Kayla Michelle Phaneuf, was traveling east on the Hwy 10 when her vehicle left the road and hit a sign.
Officials say Phaneuf was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 3-year-old child was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with minor injuries.
No additional details are available at this time.
