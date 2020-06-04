MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Anoka County say a man has been struck and killed while walking in a roadway Wednesday evening.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 42nd Avenue and Central Avenue in Columbia Heights. An uninvolved third party who passed by the scene reported the incident.
At the scene, officers learned a man was struck in the roadway by a Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of Central Avenue. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old Columbia Heights man, stopped and is cooperating with law enforcement. The northbound lanes of Central Avenue were temporarily shut down.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the incident.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.