MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the spot that opened the world’s eyes. A place that took injustice and turned it into a site for peace, for understanding, for healing.

And that’s why so many gathered at 38th and Chicago to honor George Floyd during his memorial service.

“Just to understand the significance of what happened and hopefully the change that can come out of it,” explained Justin Halvorson.

The Halvorson’s brought their kids to see all walks of life coming together to remember Floyd– to demand better and to show them love wins.

“This is the bridge that we need to see it’s not just black, it’s not just white, we’re a people,” said Kim Halvorson.

The emotion of Floyd’s killing is still raw for so many.

“How, how does this happen in this world,” said Veronica Bjork.

Bjork stands with her son and husband, with the message that it could have been her son, her nephew, her brother.

“Everyone is coming together to say we care, we care,” added Bjork. “This has to end. Enough is enough.”

Artists paint to spread their message of healing and community.

“It wasn’t really obvious enough that black lives matter to most people so it’s important we’re out here every day,” explained artist Bayou.

Through the words of the service these people know Floyd better. And it’s through his death they’re looking deep inside.

“People are still grieving and demanding change,” said Rodney Lewis. “At this time in history, in the universe, this is it, there ain’t no turning back right now this is it.”