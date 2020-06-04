MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd will make their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao will appear in a Hennepin County courtroom at 12:45 p.m.
As seen in a widely-circulated video of Floyd’s death, Lane and Kueng helped pin Floyd to the ground, while Tou Thao stood watch nearby. Derek Chauvin, who was charged and arrested Friday, can be seen pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground for over eight minutes.
Lane, Kueng, and Thao all face aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder charges, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
The three were charged Wednesday afternoon, over a week after Floyd’s death. Lane reportedly turned himself in.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also announced Wednesday afternoon that Chauvin’s murder charges have been upgraded to include second-degree unintentional murder. He still faces the original third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.
Chauvin is scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday.
