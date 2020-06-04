



Thursday is a day of mourning and celebration for the man many loved. Family and friends are gathering to remember George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Organizers of a Minneapolis memorial for Floyd placed floral arrangements around a golden casket as mourners prepared to pay their respects. The memorial service is being held at North Central University in downtown Minneapolis. The service, which was not opened to the public, is being streamed on CBSN Minnesota.

The memorial began with a reading of scripture from Rev. Jerry McAfee, pastor of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church, and a prayer from the president of North Central University, Dr. Scott Hagen.

Hagen also said that the university had launched a new George Floyd scholarship for aspiring, young black leaders, and challenged every university to establish their own scholarship fund in Floyd’s name as well.

Following that, Liwana Porter sang “Amazing Grace” to the gathered congregation of grieving relatives, friends and members of the community.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Floyd family, said that because of coronavirus the service would be on a tight scheduled, and then pointed out that it wasn’t coronavirus that killed Floyd but a different epidemic — that of systemic racism.

Memorial services to honor Floyd are taking place in three cities over six days. Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston next week, and the other service will be in Raeford, North Carolina.

Floyd was killed last week in south Minneapolis, after a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill ended with Floyd’s death at the hands of four police officers, who have been fired from the MPD and all face criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, accusing him of causing Floyd’s death without intent. He was the seen around the world with his knee on Floyd’s neck as he said, “I can’t breathe.”

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have all been charged with aiding and abetting in the crime.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stressed this investigation will take time. He asked for patience from the community, saying they won’t be able to say much publicly as they build a case.

“To the Floyd family, to our beloved community, and everyone who’s watching. George Floyd mattered. He was, his family was important. His life had value and we will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it,” Ellison said Wednesday.

