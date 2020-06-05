MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man has died while in police custody in Maplewood.
According to the release, the suspect was having a medical issue during their interaction.
The officer with the Maplewood Police Department stopped a car near White Bear Lake N. And Lydia Ave. N at 5:35 a.m on Friday.
The officer pulled the car over for suspicion of stealing propane tanks from a local gas station. After it was confirmed that he was the suspect of the theft, the officer handcuffed him and placed him in the rear of his squad car while continuing to investigate.
While the suspect was still in the back seat of the car, the officer noticed he was having medical issues; the suspect then told the officer he had injested some drugs.
The officer then called paramedics and the suspect was transported to St. John’s Hospital, though he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The release emphasizes that there was no physical struggle between the officer and the suspect, and there is body camera footage of the incident.
