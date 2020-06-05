MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Children have not shied away from 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd died. Many, in fact, have come to learn, mourn, and see history unfold in front of their eyes.

“I think that it’s very sad that Black people, my people, are being killed for no reason,” said 11-year-old Bethani Sackor.

Sackor, who came to see the memorial with her mom, doesn’t think it’s ever too early to start talking about difficult subjects.

“Everyone needs to be educated about this because it’s not okay for this to be happening,” she said.

Dozens of kids walk around the memorials and murals that surround the street. They watch as people pay their respects to Floyd.

“There was this man who laid on the ground and he took off his shoes and put one of them on his neck, and he stayed out there like that for eight minutes forty seconds to symbolize George Floyd,” said 10-year-old Ye’Ela Garama-Yahav.

Garama-Yahav’s parents are glad their kids are curious to learn. “It’s very important for us to keep them aware of what’s going on in the world,” her father said.

The intersection is now a space where young minds can explore how they want to treat others in the world.

“It was very important for us to bring the kids down so they could see unity in the community,” said Brian Moss. He is using this intersection as a conversation-starter for his three sons.

“I tell them to be cautious still when interacting with police, but I also tell them that there are people who are good at their jobs,” he said.

“That officer shouldn’t have done what he did to George Floyd,” said one of Moss’ sons.

Chicago Avenue and 38th Street is now pulsing with music; without police presence it’s a space the community is reclaiming.