MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council is preparing to vote on changes to the city’s police department in response to the death of George Floyd.
City leaders and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights are working out an agreement for a temporary restraining order to force some immediate changes and set a timeline for the state’s civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.
The council meets Friday afternoon. If the council approves the agreement, the order would require court approval.
In no uncertain terms, Council President Lisa Bender and member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted Thursday that they plan to dismantle the police department.
“Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety,” Bender said.
The state human rights department opened a civil rights investigation into allegations of racial discrimination by the police department on Tuesday. The investigation into policies, procedures and practices seeks to determine if the force has engaged in systematic discriminatory practices toward people of color and ensure that any such practices are stopped.
The city’s school district, the University of Minnesota and other agencies, organizations and businesses have severed ties with the department in the past 10 days since 46-year-old George Floyd died while being arrested by four now-former officers. All face criminal charges, and all are in custody.
