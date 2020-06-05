Comments
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our New App | CBSN Minnesota
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:16 a.m.: J.C. Penney says it’ll close four Minnesota stores amid its first phase of restructruing after declaring bankruptcy.
- 8:14 a.m.:Unemployment in the U.S. declined slightly in May, falling to 13.3% as the economy showed signs of recovering. Some 2.5 million jobs were added last month.
- 5:09 a.m.: Voting by mail could create barriers to voting for Native Americans living on reservations.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.