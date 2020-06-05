MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Airlines announced its plans to suspend travel in 11 U.S. airports beginning July 8, while customer volume is significantly reduced due to COVID-19.
Delta says the company faced an 85% reduction in its second quarter schedule, which includes a reduction of 80% in U.S. domestic capacity and 90% internationally.
Since the U.S. Department of Transportation has implemented a process for airlines to adjust service where it is “reasonable and practicable,” Delta made the decision to suspend operations to 11 airports — which makes up approximately 5% of the domestic airports Delta serves.
And all of the select airports will continue to receive service from at least one other carrier after Delta suspends its operations. Here is a list of the impacted stations:
- Aspen, CO (ASE)
- Bangor, ME (BGR)
- Erie, PA (ERI)
- Flint, MI (FNT)
- Fort Smith, AR (FSM)
- Lincoln, NE (LNK)
- New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)
- Peoria, IL (PIA)
- Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)
- Williston, ND (XWA)
Delta says they will re-accommodate customers whose travel is impacted as a result of service suspensions in these locations. Affected Delta employees will be provided pay protection options through Sept. 30, 2020.
Additionally, Delta is indefinitely suspending service to Ottawa International Airport, effective June 21.
For more information about impacted travel, head to the company’s website.
