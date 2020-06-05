MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in identifying “violent instigators” who looted and burned buildings during nights of rioting last week following the death of George Floyd.
Twice this week, the FBI office in Minneapolis has tweeted a request for videos and photos of people engaging in the violence. In a statement, the FBI says that while it respects the First Amendment right to protest, it must also pursue those who violated federal law.
The tweets offered a link to an FBI page, where citizens can give tips. Citizens can also call in tips by dialing 1-800-225-5324.
Please send videos and photos of violent acts during last week's protests in the Twin Cities to https://t.co/FbTjuH3n1Q. pic.twitter.com/0kgxv0dCI6
— FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) June 4, 2020
The rioting in the Twin Cities left hundreds of buildings damaged and burned. Several buildings were totally destroyed. Early estimates of the property damage in Minneapolis alone are upwards of $55 million.
The riots happened amid many peaceful protests over Floyd’s death on Memorial Day at the hands of Minneapolis police. Cellphone video of the fatal encounter showed ex-officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck as the 46-year-old lay prone, handcuffed, and pleading for mercury.
Chauvin is facing second-degree murder and other charges. Three other now-former officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.
In the days following the riots, bands of volunteers have worked to clean up the Twin Cities, offering free food and supplies for those in the community affected by closures.
