MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 100 years ago, on June 15, 1920, a mob in Duluth lynched three black men falsely accused of a crime. Their names were Elias Clayton, Elmer Jackson, and Isaac McGhi.
Next week, the Minnesota Historical Society is holding a week-long remembrance to honor the three men and celebrate those in the state who have fought for justice and equity.
“In the wake of George Floyd’s death and ongoing community unrest, we can look to history to help us build a deeper understanding of this moment,” the MNHS said, in a statement.
As part of the remembrance, there’ll be a Facebook live conversion on June 10 with Michel Fedo, the author of “The Lynchings in Duluth,” and William Green, a history professor at Augsburg University. There will also be videos and oral histories posted throughout the week on the MNHS Facebook page.
Clayton, Jackson and McGhi were workers traveling with a circus. Following a street parade in Duluth on June 14, 1920, they and three other black men were accused of holding a couple at gunpoint and raping the woman. Little evidence was found to corroborate the alleged crime.
The next day, a mob of hundreds of people stormed the Duluth jail and police failed to keep them out. The mob declared Clayton, Jackson and McGhi guilty. All three were beaten and lynched.
Three men were charged with riot in connection to the lynchings. The men served fewer than five years in jail. No one was convicted of murder.
