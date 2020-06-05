



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities is facing one of its most challenging episodes in modern history. Protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers have given way to night after night of fire, looting and violence.

Many community institutions have pledged to remain dedicated to fighting for good, for unity and for togetherness in a time of violent division. We’ve gathered some of those institutions below:

The City of Minneapolis put together a list of resources to help residents who are in need of food, clothing, financial and medical care. That list can be found HERE.

For a daily updated list of immediate needs, click HERE.

GoFundMe & Fundraisers:

Abi’s Cafe

About: Raising money to help cover damages to Abi’s Cafe, like many other POC-owned businesses on Lake Street have experienced this week. The group will also be sharing resources with the affected community around them.

African Immigrant Businesses Rebuild

About: In response, AEDS has created the Business Relief Fund to meet the needs of local African immigrant businesses. The Business Relief Fund is a forgivable loan to keep small businesses open and continue contributing to the community.

Agencia Elektra

About: The small, family-owned business was destroyed on May 30. After moving to Minneapolis from Ecuador, the family put all their life’s work into opening their business to make the community a better place. Agencia Elektra was a multipurpose store for the Hispanic community.

Asian Businesses

About: Helping Asian small businesses harmed by the recent unrests. AEDA has created a recovery fund to help these locally owned businesses. In Little Mekong alone (one mile on University Avenue from Marion to Dale) over two dozen businesses were damaged.

Ayeeyo Childcare Center and City Market

About: Both Ayeeyo Childcare Center and City Market were already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have now been forced to close and are unable to serve their community at this time.

Bole Ethopian Cuisine

About: The family-owned restaurant was destroyed as well as Bolé Express, the fast food version of the Bolé franchise, due to open on Sunday, May 31st, 2020.

Boost Mobile Rebuild

About: A black-owned business, operated by two brothers on the northside of Minneapolis, the store was repeatedly broken into and looted.

Brightside Produce

About: Each week, Brightside partners with small retailers throughout North and South Minneapolis to provide affordable, high quality fruits and vegetables to the community. Many of their partner retailers are damaged or closed, leaving residents with few options to obtain fresh food. To help deliver fresh produce directly to community members, they’ve set up a GiveMN fundraiser.

Carnicería La Huazteca

About: A locally-owned grocery store on Lake Street, suffered major damage on May 29. The business has served the community for seventeen years. Donations will go towards helping to rebuild.

Cedar Child Care Center

About: A Somali child care center run by women located on East Lake Street in Minneapolis was destroyed on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Chicago Lake Dental

About: The family owned business in South Minneapolis was destroyed due to the recent unrest. Donations will be used to help the dental staff and their families, as they are now without jobs, and will be used to rebuild the clinic as soon as possible, so that they can get back to work in serving the community.

City Joy: Support the Cities

About: Coming together to show their full support of neighborhoods and small businesses, City Joy is raising money to help provide food and clothing to members of the community and to support small businesses. They also have coordinated volunteer efforts.

Community-University Healthcare Center

About: People in need can call CUHCC at 612-301-3433 for help finding resources including food, shelter, healthcare and prescription refills.

Cutz Too Barbershop

About: Cutz Too Barbershop has serviced the community for the last 20 years on East Lake St. in Minneapolis. The barbershop was destroyed due the recent unrest and funds will go towards repairs.

Du Nord

About: Du Nord is establishing this fund to support black and brown companies affected by the unrest. They are dedicated to rebuilding Minneapolis in a way that ensures our cultural beacons are restored.

E&L Supermarket and Deli

About: Located in Minneapolis, the small business sustained significant damage on May 29. The windows of the market were shattered and merchandise stolen.

East Lake Street Fund

About: The businesses of La Michoacana Purepecha, Total Wireless, Granny’s Helpful Hands, and El Chuchi Market have been destroyed. These small, independent, family businesses truly serve their neighborhood and all donations go towards cleaning/rebuilding.

El Sabor Chuchi

About: The family-owned business was destroyed on May 27, 2020 and donations will go directly towards rebuilding. The store was also destroyed just a few weeks ago while shut down due to COVID-19.

Emily’s Eatery

About: The small, family-owned business was destroyed and already hurting due to COVID-19. All donations will go towards helping the restaurant rebuild.

Essentials for Our Community

About: This is a community resource group created to connect Minnesota community members to opportunities for donating, volunteering, and offering support to folks most affected by our current situation.

Fade Factory

About: The north Minneapolis barbershop was a community hub for many in the city. The business was destroyed on May 29.

#Fillthebus612

About: Funds to shop and get the supplies needed to fill a school bus and drop them at different sites all over the city. Donations will go directly to families in need in Minneapolis, St. Paul and small businesses that need help in rebuilding.

Gandhi Mahal Restaurant

About: The local restaurant was destroyed on May 27, 2020. All donations go towards rebuilding the restaurant in Minneapolis.

George Floyd Memorial Fund

About: On May 25, 2020 George Floyd tragically passed away. This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling and to assist George’s family in the days to come.

Gianna Floyd Fund (George Floyd’s Daughter)

About: This is the official GoFundMe established in George Floyd’s honor to help provide for the needs of his 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

About: In addition to opening their building on May 27 to serve as a medic station, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church is collecting financial donations to be distributed to justice partners and those who find their way into their care.

Joyeria Jelly

About: The small, family-owned business was destroyed by the unrest. All donations will go towards helping them cleanup and rebuild.

La Tropicana

About: A Latino-owned restaurant located in Plaza Mexico that was already suffering from losses due to COVID and being in a lower-income community. In the past few days, due to the Lake Street unrest, the plaza has been destroyed.

Lake Street Family-Owned Business

About: The small immigrant-owned family business is located at 417 E Lake Street inside of Lake Plaza/Plaza Mexico and has proudly served the south Minneapolis community for over 10 years. The business was destroyed on May 28th, 2020.

Latino Community on Lake Street

About: Donate to this fund, administered by La Raza Radio Station 95.7 FM and 1400 AM, which was also destroyed on May 29. The group will be working with the Lake Street Council and all of the businesses on Lake Street and S. Minneapolis to make sure that the money goes to business owners in need.

Lift Up Minneapolis Relief

About: Lift Up has started a fundraiser to help residents and recovery efforts in Minneapolis. 100% of donations will go directly to residents impacted.

Lloyd’s Pharmacy

About: The independent locally owned and operated pharmacy has been a staple in the St. Paul community for over 100 years. The building was destroyed in the early morning on May 29, 2020.

Longfellow Community Council

About: 31 buildings have been completely destroyed in the Longfellow neighborhood. Beyond that at least 49 other businesses sustained significant damage. Raising money to implement a three-pronged strategy to aid in rebuilding our community: (1) Food Security, (2) Safety & Security, and (3) Business Restoration.

Los Ocampo – Employee Relief Fund

About: On Saturday, May 30th the Los Ocampo Restaurant located on Lake and Chicago in Minneapolis was destroyed. The restaurant is raising funds to help pay our employees during this difficult time.

Lyndale Neighborhood Association

About: 100% of funds donated will go directly to businesses who have had property damages during the civil unrest. The funds will be distributed to small businesses quickly.

Mail Solutions Plus

About: On 5/31/2020 around 2am, Mail Solutions Plus and other businesses in the plaza were destroyed. These funds will go directly to Kester Wubben to help him recover from the loss of his business and livelihood.

Mama Safia’s Kitchen

About: Mama Safia wanted to bring authentic Somali cuisine to the Longfellow Neighborhood. The restaurant was destroyed on May 28, 2020.

Manny’s Tortas

About: A family-owned restaurant, Manny’s Tortas, since 1999 has been destroyed in 5 days. Help repair the damages to the building and a portion of the funds raised will be directed to helping the Lake Street reconstruction efforts and other small businesses in the area.

Mental Health Clinic Rebuild

About: A Black-owned mental health clinic located in the heart of South Minneapolis providing culturally appropriate and accessible mental health and social services. On Friday May 28th, Healing Path Wellness Services was destroyed.

Mercado Central

About: After 20 years of being an important milestone in the constant improvement of the Minneapolis lake Street community. Mercado Central, a community owned market, a cultural landmark and a cooperative, has been destroyed. All contributions to this fund will be directly to Mercado Central account to repair, rebuild and begin the road to recovery.

Metro Behavioral Health Clinic

About: Metro Behavioral Health is located at 2700 E. Lake Street in South Minneapolis and was destroyed on 05/29/2020. Hopes to rebuild a safe space and continue to provide vital mental health services to our communities.

Metropolitan Economic Development Association

About: All donations will go to the Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA) to be distributed directly to minority businesses harmed by these recent distressing events.

Midori’s Floating World Cafe

About: Midori’s Floating World Café is a Japanese minority owned restaurant that was destroyed. Donations go towards helping the restaurant rebuild.

Midtown Global Market

About: The Midtown Global Market, along with many businesses along Lake Street, need support to rebuild and heal. All donations will go directly to help repair the damage and to help rebuild small businesses throughout the community.

Migizi Communications Inc.

About: MIGIZI acts as a circle of support that nurtures the development of Native American youth in order to unleash their creativity to benefit themselves, their families and community. Their building was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Minneapolis People in Need

About: All donations will go towards essential supplies to help Minneapolis businesses rebuild that were destroyed.

Minneapolis Medical Supplies Fund

About: The Student American Chiropractic Association and Student American Black Chiropractic Association, are helping raise funds to donate to the SABCA chapter in Minneapolis. The money will be used to purchase supplies which will be dropped off to medical professionals working to help innocent bystanders and peaceful protestors.

Minneapolis Rebuild

About: Many small businesses throughout Minneapolis and St Paul have been destroyed. All donations will go towards cleanup efforts and helping the businesses rebuild.

Minneapolis Small Businesses

About: All donations will go towards family-owned restaurants and businesses in Minneapolis that were destroyed.

Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits

About: The building was burned down during the recent unrest. Funds will go towards helping employees and rebuilding for the future.

Minnesota Transitions Charter Schools

About: Funds go towards the Minnesota Transitions Charter Schools, grades 7-12, that were damaged on May 27th, 2020.

MN Black Chamber Black Business Support Fund

About: The MN Black Chamber Black Business Support Fund aims to address both the immediate and urgent needs of the Black Owned businesses in Minnesota; as well as the broader more systemic issues surrounding racial inequalities in business.

MNFundHub

About: MNFundHub is dispersing funds directly to local community organizations, safety initiatives and workers that are collecting and distributing food, medical and safety supplies in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Website: Please donate to @MNFundHub on Venmo. All donations are split between organizations listed on their Instagram at @MNFundHub.

MN Teen Activists

About: Uncertain times have hit small businesses that are family owned. Minnesota Teen Activists, set this GoFundMe up to help these owners pay for supplies, glass broken, merchandise stolen, and more.

MSP Jewelers

About: MSP Jewelers in Uptown Minneapolis is a small business jewelry store that opened its doors in 2015 and is now destroyed. This fund will provide much needed direct relief to get this great small business back up and running and to cover the costs of damages and goods.

Neighbors United Funding Collaborative — We Love Midway

About: The Neighbors United Funding Collaborative is helping the Midway + Union Park small businesses and nonprofit community rebuilding their storefronts.

Open Door Learning Center

About: The Open Door Learning Center has been serving immigrants and refugees in the Twin Cities for years. In the last few days, the organization’s Lake Street location was destroyed.

Optimism Integrity and Contentment

About: The small, black-owned business aimed to serve beauty products, gift items and holiday decor sustained damage as well as loss of merchandise.

People for Moms and Caregivers of Lake Street

About: Group raising money & supplies in support of moms and caregivers affected by the recent events. Many people have lost access to storefronts or transportation that help them get supplies for the care of small children.

Pham’s Rice Bowl

About: A small, family owned restaurant that was destroyed and is at risk of closing its doors forever. For 10+ years, the Pham family served home cooked Chinese and Vietnamese dishes from the Midtown Global Market.

Pimento Relief Fund

About: Fund to provide black business without insurance relief to recover from the damages done during the recent unrest.

Restore Minneapolis Bracelets

About: Bracelets created by 9-year-old Kamryn Johnson, daughter of former Gopher football standout Ron Johnson, to help those affected by the unrest in Minneapolis. All the money raised will go to buying supplies to take to Minneapolis and Grace Church.

Scores Sports Bar

About: Set to open in spring of 2020, the grand opening was pushed back due to COVID-19. Set to open up under the new guidelines, the black-owned business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Seward Franklin Area Relief

About: Funds will go directly to Shega Foods owner and out toward further donations and services to the neighborhood residents.

Small Business Car Shop

About: The shop had just been rebuilt and completed this month, recovering from an electrical fire that set the entire lot and building on fire. The family-owned business was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Small Business inside Lake Plaza/Plaza Mexico

About: The small immigrant-owned family business has proudly served the south Minneapolis community for over 10 years. After being fit financially by COVID-19, the business was destroyed on Thursday, May 28.

Somali-Owned Businesses

About: The organizer’s small business in Minneapolis was destroyed along with many other black Somali owned businesses. The goal is to distribute the donations, starting with the midtown-Phillips and uptown areas.

Sol Travel Inc.

About: Owned by Mireya Bustamente and Camilo Ramos, this small business was burned down and robbed. One of the services that Sol Travel provided was money wiring, especially important to the immigrant community that relied on them to send money to family back home.

Studiiyo23 Recovery

About: A beloved Minnesota clothing and sneaker store was destroyed on the night of May 27th, 2020.

Support the Eastside!

About: Collecting funds to support the collections for the Indigenous Roots supply drive. Also accepting funds to support specific businesses that were destroyed.

Tawfiq Mosque

About: The center has been providing various services to the community since its purchase back in 2004. Help rebuild Tawfiq Islamic Center North branch that was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

The Minneapolis Foundation

About: Through their Fund for Safe Communities, the Minneapolis Foundation is accepting public donations which will be used for preventing further violence, healing individuals and communities affected by this horrific tragedy and addressing systemic inequities and criminal justice reform.

The Neu Neu

About: The Neu Neu is a designated emergency food and supply drop site between 10am-2pm. Donations will be delivered to impacted areas in Minneapolis. Sorting & Shopping Volunteers are also needed!

Town Talk Diner

About: Town Talk Diner was already suffering from the effects of COVID-19. The Minneapolis landmark was destroyed on May 27, 2020.

Trio

About: Funds to support the only Black owned vegan restaurant in Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Giving Back

About: This is a Facebook group for local businesses and families who have had their property destroyed by recent riots.

Uncle Hugo’s

About: Uncle Hugo’s is one of the shining landmarks of science fiction & fantasy

Literature and it was recently destroyed. Help in any way you can, money for a new location, donations of books, and hard to find items, etc.

Urban Forage

About: On Wednesday the 27th and early morning,Thursday the 28th, the business was damaged. Funds will go towards repairs of the building.

Urban Ventures

About: Urban Ventures works to address opportunity gaps in academics, nutrition, physical activity, parenting resources and more. Visit the website below for details on what you can do now, and Urban Ventures will continually communicate myriad additional ways to help in the days ahead.

We Love Lake Street Fundraiser

About: Started by Visit Lake Street, the Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of donations toward helping the Lake Street small business community rebuild their storefronts and providing for their community in this time of need. Community members can also find clean up volunteer opportunities online.

We Love St. Paul Fundraiser

About: Started by the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce, a fund has been set up to support the community with direct financial support to small businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild their storefronts, reopen their businesses and serve our neighborhoods.

West Broadway Business & Area Coalition

About: WBC in partnership with Northside Funders Group will direct all donations to support Northside businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 and the recent unrest.

Young Artists Paint For Murals

About: A longtime arts educator is looking to provide structure and materials for those who want to engage in this next stage of the revolution happening in south Minneapolis. Money will go toward paint and supplies, as well as food and masks.

City Clean Up:

Clean-Up on 44th & Penn

About: On the morning of 6/1/2020 the businesses on 44th & Penn in North Minneapolis were destroyed. This gofundme is to assist with the costs of cleaning up the damage and hopefully returning space for the tenants to return.

Clean-up Our Beautiful City

About: Grab some large garbage bags and a broom and join us to make our city a bright spot once again.This page primarily serves as a hub for updates and information on sites that need help.

Clean-Up Our Community!

About: Group looking for people willing to help plan and organize clean ups to our neighborhood and local small businesses. Details will be updated daily on the Facebook page.

Free Hugs Project

About: The Free Hugs Project, a group that promotes peace, inspires change and raises awareness of social issues, will be coming to help clean up Minneapolis. Communities members can find volunteer opportunities by watching the Facebook video below or by emailing Ken@FreeHugsProject.com.

Love on Lake Street

About: Mobilizing groups of people striving to resurrect their communities in South Minneapolis, including cleaning up debris and removing graffiti.

SEWA AIFW (Asian Indian Family Wellness)

About: Sewa-Aifw is looking for volunteers to deliver food, clean up and protect the building; 3702 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Support the Cities

About: A group created to come together and offer assistance to neighborhoods in need of support and clean up. Small businesses and nonprofits can request assistance and communities members can find volunteer opportunities online.

Urban Ventures

About: Urban Ventures is organizing clean-up crews through the weekend and anticipating the need for a larger community clean-up effort starting Monday, June 1. To receive updates on different opportunities, sign up using their Google Form.

Emergency Food Drives & Assistance:

YMCA Essential Supply Drive

About: YMCA is holding essential supply drives at locations across the Twin Cities to support its community. For a list of YMCA’s that are drop off and distribution sites click here.

Circle of Discipline, Inc.

About: Circle of Discipline, Inc. is offering free transportation for elderly to and from grocery stores and food shelves. The program will run May 30-June 5 from 12-4p. Additional details can be found on their Facebook page.

Division of Indian Works

About: The organization needs food delivery, clean up and to protect the building. They usually receive food donations from Cub Foods and Target, which were lost in the fires; the organization is located at 1001 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Pillsbury United Communities

About: Needs “ready-to-go” meals, access to groceries; at its multiple locations in the Twin Cities.

South High School Drive

About: Faculty at South High School in Minneapolis are accepting VENMO donations which will be used to distribute food and gift cards to those in the community affected by recent events.

Website: Venmo — @Sheri-Harris-17

The Food Group

About: The Food Group has shared a thread of hunger relief resources in Minneapolis. They encourage people to check with each organization to learn more on specific emergency food needs and efforts.

The Open Door

About: The Open Door pantry is hosting an emergency food drive between 9a-3p on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31. The donations will be delivered to impacted organizations in South Minneapolis. For a list of specific needs and drop off directions, visit their Facebook page.

Vietnamese Social Services

About: The Vietnamese Social Services is looking for food and volunteers to help with food delivery to seniors; 277 University Ave W, St Paul.