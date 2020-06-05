



Investigators are looking to the public for help identifying persons of interest related to the arson cases in several St. Paul businesses last week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has provided a full list of persons of interest in this case, click here to view.

“The individuals we are seeking to identify may have important information that could significantly aid in solving some of these arson cases,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jon Ortiz, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division.

State officials are also looking to the public for photos or videos from the nights of unrest in St. Paul or Minneapolis. Specifically, they are looking for photos or videos of people starting fires or adding accelerants to any of the property fires.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via http://www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store.

When using Report It, select “ATF – St Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. Provide as much information as you can relating to the identities and whereabouts of these individuals or upload any videos or photos that may aid in an investigation.

Also, the FBI continues to seek the public’s help in gathering information regarding illegal activity related to the recent unrest in the Twin Cities. In addition to fires, the FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. The FBI asks for any witnesses to send relevant digital material or tips by calling 1-800-CALLFBI (800-225-5342) or providing still pictures or videos at: fbi.gov/violence.