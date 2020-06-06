MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ever since George Floyd died, there have been marches across the city, but on Saturday morning in St. Paul, a march was formed specifically for the youngest generation to come together and have their voices heard.

The Kids March was only a mile long. The group started at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center and made their way down Marshall Avenue and back.

“I feel good and proud,” said 7-year-old Brenden, who participated in the Kids March.

Any child or teen between the ages of three to sixteen were encouraged to participate, along with their parents.

“I brought them out here to help support and help make a change,” said Valerie Rubin Rashaad, who brought her son and grandson out to participate.

She wants them to witness to a movement that she feels stands out from the rest. “It’s different this time,” Rashaad said. “I’m a child of the 60’s and it just feels different and so I want them to come out here and see that.”

Tresa Mason brought her 3-year-old granddaughter to the Kids March because she doesn’t think you’re ever too young to start learning about activism.

“As soon as they’re born they start to learn how to act,” Mason said.

St. Paul Police rode their bikes alongside marchers and blocked traffic for them.

“Just with everything going on, it’s a little scary to bring your kids to a normal one, in case something were to go down,” Mason said.

“I didn’t feel safe bringing them to the other marches, but this is my neighborhood and I felt safe bringing them here,” Rashaad said.

Drew Stevenson brought his five young kids to their first march, showing them how to stand up for what they believe in.

“I think it’s important for me to set that example for my kids,” Stevenson said. “We want to stand with our Black community.”