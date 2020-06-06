Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has made some modifications to 12 beaches in the Minneapolis park system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before visiting a beach, the MPRB asks the public to review the changes for summer 2020 and plan accordingly:
- Beaches are open during regular park hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
- There will be no lifeguards on duty.
- Maintenance and water quality monitoring continues at all beaches.
- Drinking fountains remain closed.
- Swimming buoys are being installed by June 13 in select beaches to mark off general areas for swimmers: Cedar Lake East Beach, Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Harriet Southeast Beach (Main Beach), Lake Nokomis Main Beach, Wirth Lake Beach
- MPRB’s park ambassador program now includes ambassador visits to the five most-visited beach locations, as noted above for swimming buoys.
- Portable toilets are available at the following locations: Cedar Lake East Beach, Cedar Lake Point Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach, Bde Maka Ska North Beach, Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach, Lake Harriet North Beach, Lake Harriet Southeast Beach, Lake Hiawatha Beach, Lake Nokomis 50th Street Beach, Lake Nokomis Main Beach, Wirth Lake Beach
