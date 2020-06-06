George Floyd Latest:Click here for the latest on protests and the George Floyd death investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has made some modifications to 12 beaches in the Minneapolis park system due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before visiting a beach, the MPRB asks the public to review the changes for summer 2020 and plan accordingly:

