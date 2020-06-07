



Friends and colleagues in the Twin Cities are remembering Floyd for his work with the Salvation Army.

“You can tell by the two vans of people we are taking out there how much love they have for him,” Bishop Harding Smith said.

Staff and guests of the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis made their way to 38th and Chicago Sunday night to see the growing memorial for George Floyd for the first time. Floyd worked security for the Salvation Army in 2017 and part of 2018.

That’s where Bishop Harding Smith met Floyd. He said Floyd cared deeply about the people there, and that he visited with staff and guests even after he was no longer an employee.

“He felt a sense of giving back to the community,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army of Minnesota says Floyd often walked staff to their cars after their shifts to make sure they got home safely. Floyd would still visit with staff and guests even after he stopped working at the Harbor Light Center.

The 6’6 46-year-old was known as a gentle giant.

After Floyd’s death, the Salvation Army released a statement saying in part:

“Mr. Floyd was a former Salvation Army employee in Minneapolis, and the nature of his death is shocking to all of us who believe in a just, lawful and equal society.”

