



On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people rallied at Powderhorn Park to call for more changes to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Nine out of thirteen Minneapolis City Council members stood up on the stage to announce their intent to disband the city’s police department.

The announcement comes after council president Lisa Bender and member Jeremiah Ellison tweeted Thursday that they plan to dismantle the police department.

Yes. We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a transformative new model of public safety. https://t.co/FCfjoPy64k — Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) June 4, 2020

The alternative offer had to do with taking the department money and putting it toward community initiatives that strengthen safety.

Concrete details about how to do the work of dismantling MPD were less defined, although council member Philippe Cunningham says the upcoming budget is a great place to start.

“We’re not going to tomorrow all the sudden have nobody for you to call for help. There will be thoughtful and intentional work that’s done, research engagement, learning that happens in a transition that will happen over time,” Cunningham said.

Many people have asked, in this visionary future with no police, ‘Who do you call when there’s no 911?’ One of the speakers today said it would be family and neighbors.

Mayor Jacob Frey gave a statement on today’s rally:

“I’ll work relentlessly with Chief Arradondo and alongside community toward deep, structural reform and addressing systemic racism in police culture. And we’re ready to dig in and enact more community-led, public safety strategies on behalf of our city. But I do not support abolishing the Minneapolis Police Department.”

On Friday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed a temporary restraining order (TRO) with the state of Minnesota, forcing immediate policing reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Some of those changes include banning the use of chokeholds by police and requiring officers to report and intervene if excessive force is being used by another officer.

The Minneapolis City Council approved the TRO during an emergency meeting early Friday afternoon.

The city’s school district, the University of Minnesota and other agencies, organizations and businesses have severed ties with the department in the past 12 days since 46-year-old George Floyd died while being arrested by four now-former officers. All face criminal charges, and all are in custody.

