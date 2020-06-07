MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A widespread severe weather threat is expected to move into Minnesota Sunday night.
According to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, tornadic supercell thunderstorms are likely to develop in western South Dakota around 4 to 6 p.m.
The severe storms will move quickly east into the Red River Valley and possibly into west-central Minnesota starting around 7 p.m.
The threat for widespread, high-end (read, tornadoes & destructive wind & hail) will begin in NW #MNwx after 7pm, and continue all night. The *best* chance for tornadoes will be before midnight, in the orange / "Marginal" threat area. Have a way to be woken up by warnings! pic.twitter.com/dbYVxUvLEZ
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) June 7, 2020
The storms could bring tornadoes, destructive wind, flooding and hail. Augustyniak says the best chance for tornadoes will be before midnight in the marginal threat area.
The Twin Cities area looks to miss out on most or all of the activity.
On Monday, temperatures will reach in the mid-90’s, setting the stage for potentially more severe weather west of the metro area beginning during the evening, and continuing overnight.
You must log in to post a comment.