



After nearly two weeks of frustration, heart ache and reflection, north Minneapolis neighbors are taking a moment to recharge for the days ahead.

Fighting for justice and equity in the wake of George Floyd’s death is necessary work, but it is also taxing.

Today at Bethune Park, Minnesotans running this race — which is a marathon, not a sprint — took some time to recharge and recover for the days ahead.

“Hope is a big factor with everything going on here, because not only are we doing something today, but we need to have momentum going and keep that going,” said one of the organizers.

This Sunday cookout is a chance to take a step back and to practice some self care.

“Mental health is always important, but especially right now I think people are responding to these crises in various ways and we’re feeling it in our body and our minds and it’s so important to pay attention to those things,” said social worker Sara Wagner.

At this event, there were also professionals on site to assist with supporting mental and emotional health, financial health and legal health.

The organizers also provided links to help people connect with therapists and mental health professionals, and to help remove the stigma behind seeking that support.

For a comprehensive mental health resource list, click here and scroll down to “Mental Health Resources.”