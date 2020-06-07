MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say two men were rescued Sunday morning after being thrown from their boat on Lake Ida near Stoney Point.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and water patrol responded to the area around 10:15 a.m. While enroute, officials learned that the two individuals had been rescued from the water by another boater and were not hurt. Their boat, however, was still spinning.
Upon arrival, deputies used a towed rope technique on the boat to stop the prop on the motor.
Investigators say the two individuals, 18-year-old Ethan Sigler and 21-year-0ld Conner Sigler, were traveling south on Lake Ida where they had been fishing when their 14ft aluminum boat took a large wave, causing the boat to suddenly change direction, throwing them both into the water. It was discovered that life jackets were on the boat but were not worn and the tether to the motors kill switch was not used, the sheriff’s office said.
Authorities are reminding the public to use life jackets and safety equipment while boating.
