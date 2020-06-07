MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say multiple people are injured after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded just after 12 p.m. to Interstate 94 near exit 114.
Officials say an Oldsmobile Silhouette was traveling eastbound on I-94 when the driver, a 38-year-old Browerville woman, attempted to exit at the Osakis off-ramp. Due to traffic, the Oldsmobile Silhouette stopped in the right-hand lane waiting to merge when a Chevy Silverado towing a trailer collided with the car.
The occupants of the pickup, a 71-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman of Grundy Center, were both taken to Alomere Health Hospital. The driver of the Oldmosible Silhouette and two other occupants of the car, a 49-year-old Browerville man and a 71-year-old Long Prairie man, were also injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 71-year-old in the Oldsmobile Silhouette was in the back seat and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was flown from the scene due to his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The remaining four injured from the crash sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
