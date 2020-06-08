MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota counted 338 more cases of COVID-19 and 11 more fatalities on Monday as the state’s death toll approaches 1,200.
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the state’s death toll is now at 1,197, with the majority of fatalities being residents in long-term care facilities. Of the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, six were residents in long-term care, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Another was in a group home.
Currently, 452 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 198 people in intensive care — down one from Sunday.
RELATED: St. Paul School Board Chairwoman Marny Xiong, 31 Dies After Month-Long Battle With COVID-19
Since the outbreak began in Minnesota more than three months ago, 28,224 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Minnesota. Most of them — 23,657 people — have recovered from the disease and no longer require isolation.
Testing capacity in Minnesota is continuing to trend upwards. In the last 24 hours, more than 10,000 tests have been processed. The state’s goal is to eventually process 20,000 tests a day.
On Wednesday, Minnesota will take another step toward reopening, as bars, pools and gyms will be allowed to reopen at reduced capacity.
