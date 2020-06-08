Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the weekend, lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota neared 28,000 and deaths rose to nearly 1,200. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz says loosened restrictions for many places will begin on Wednesday. Below are today’s headlines.
- 8 a.m.: The federal government’s supply of remdesivir, an FDA-authorized drug that was found to lessen the recovery time for patients hospitalized with the coronavirus, could be tapped out by the end of June.
- 7 a.m.: NYC begins reopening, but concerns loom.
